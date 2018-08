Kris Jenner Mengajak Penggemar dan Anak-anaknya untuk Lebih Waspada dengan Kanker Payudara

I spent my morning at Cedars Sinai Medical Center with this little baby today... just reminding everyone to go get their Mammogram!! So important and can save lives. My Mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends. Do this in honor of your loved ones I know all of us have someone in our lives who have dealt with cancer. Love you guys!!! ????????????

