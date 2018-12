Sumi Yang dan Perjuangan Menguasai Bahasa Mandarin

View this post on Instagram

I've spent almost half of my life here. I was only 18yo when i joined and now 16years have passed. From a little girl, into a wife and mother of one (and another coming soon ????) I've been too busy working, and didn't spend too much time having fun. But I'll never regret it, cause this place has given me a wonderful journey. The best I've ever had. . Wish you the best my second home "METRO TV" #dirgahayumetrotv #18th birthday #secondhome #myjourney